Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Natera worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 444.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 577,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $63,084.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,406. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

