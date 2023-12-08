Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Stories

