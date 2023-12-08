Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

