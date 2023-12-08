Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON TON opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of £9 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.15).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

