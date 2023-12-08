Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Titon Price Performance
LON TON opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of £9 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.15).
Titon Company Profile
