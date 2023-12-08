Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TOST opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.