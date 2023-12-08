Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.32.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TOST opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after buying an additional 450,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.