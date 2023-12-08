Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 301,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

