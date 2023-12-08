TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

