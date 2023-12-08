Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRML. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

TRML stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.24. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

