Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.21.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$62.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$76.10. The firm has a market cap of C$21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

