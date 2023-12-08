TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.