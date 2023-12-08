TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransAlta by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

