Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.