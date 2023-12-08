Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 20,480 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 279,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 250.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 499,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 357,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

