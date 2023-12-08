Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 31,080 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

