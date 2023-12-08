Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 49,717 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

