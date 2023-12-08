Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

