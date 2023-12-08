Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Illumina Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $117.13 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

