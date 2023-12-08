Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $67.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

