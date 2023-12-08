Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

