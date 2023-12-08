Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.53 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

