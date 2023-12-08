Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.73 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 986,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

