Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.