Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,017 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $446.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $447.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

