Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.26 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55.
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
