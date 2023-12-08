Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $484.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.80 and a 200-day moving average of $438.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $505.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.