Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.97 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,721 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.9 %

WBD opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

