Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,530 shares of company stock worth $8,613,580 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.