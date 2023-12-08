Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

