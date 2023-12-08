Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 169,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

