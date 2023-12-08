Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 42,085 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 614,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,376,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,841,000 after purchasing an additional 165,420 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $6,254,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

