Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

