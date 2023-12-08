Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

