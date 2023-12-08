Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.