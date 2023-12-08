Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $465.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

