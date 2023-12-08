Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,830 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 172.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $172.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.