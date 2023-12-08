Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,576 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of State Street worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of STT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

