Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 410 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

LHX opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

