Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 45,855 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,217 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of HP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 134,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,401 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

