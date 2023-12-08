Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $13.85 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

