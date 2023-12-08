TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. TriMas has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TriMas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

