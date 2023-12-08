Truist Financial Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

GTLB stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,807,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,756 shares of company stock valued at $33,161,134. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

