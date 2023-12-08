Truist Financial Raises Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $130.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.71.

SAIC opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

