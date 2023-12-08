Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

