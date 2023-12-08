Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TUP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

