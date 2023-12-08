UBS Group Begins Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Essent Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

