UBS Group Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

