UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

NYSE RKT opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 66,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 153,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 543,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

