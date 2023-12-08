Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UCTT

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.