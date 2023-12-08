United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quarry LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

