United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $504.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.08.

Shares of URI stock opened at $484.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.80 and its 200-day moving average is $438.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $505.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

